Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CEO Acquires $115,383.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00.

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

