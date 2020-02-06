Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):

2/5/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/8/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/6/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

