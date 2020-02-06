KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

