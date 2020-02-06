KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,707 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,334. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

