KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

PM stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

