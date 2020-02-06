KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $10,483,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 124.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.19. 56,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

