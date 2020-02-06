Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

