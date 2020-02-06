Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 12,100 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.29% of i3 Verticals worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 291,741 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $953.08 million, a P/E ratio of -120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

