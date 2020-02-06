Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 414,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 143,863 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE KDP opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $1,206,445. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

