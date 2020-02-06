Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $220.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

