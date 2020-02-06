Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,544 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock worth $1,014,785. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.