Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $344,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,549,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,503,201 shares of company stock valued at $139,036,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

