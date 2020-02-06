Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.39.

YUM stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

