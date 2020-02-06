Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 355.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $334.29 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $334.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

