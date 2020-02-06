Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,538 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $157.09.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.