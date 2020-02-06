Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

