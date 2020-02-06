Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of ABBV opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

