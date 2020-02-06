Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.77 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

