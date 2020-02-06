Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.85 Million Stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.84% of Personalis worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Personalis stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Personalis has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

