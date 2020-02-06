Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.18% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.