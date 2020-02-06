Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

