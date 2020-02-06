Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

