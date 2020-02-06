Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,735 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.31% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

