Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CRH opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crh Plc has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $40.88.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

