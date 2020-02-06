Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 392.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

