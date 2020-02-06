Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

