Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

