Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,236 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $371.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.10.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

