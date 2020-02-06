Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,300 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.22% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

