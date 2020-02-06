Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,517 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

NYSE ECL opened at $206.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.