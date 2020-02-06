Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 171,045 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,045 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Amarin by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Amarin by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amarin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

