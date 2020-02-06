Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 18,716 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

