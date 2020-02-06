Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 25,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,949. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $175.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

