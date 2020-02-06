Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,094 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $137.89 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

