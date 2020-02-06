Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 662 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

