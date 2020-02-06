Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 930 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chemed by 46.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $488.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $297.08 and a 1-year high of $490.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

