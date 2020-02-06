Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,175,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HDS opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.