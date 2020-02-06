Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $31,701,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,099 shares of company stock worth $15,523,034. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $576.56 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.75. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.