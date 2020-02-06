Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

