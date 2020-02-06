Land Securities Group (LAND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Land Securities Group (LON: LAND):

2/5/2020 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating.

2/5/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

1/27/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 735 ($9.67).

1/17/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 957 ($12.59).

1/15/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 990 ($13.02).

1/7/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50).

12/17/2019 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Land Securities Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2019 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LAND traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 943.80 ($12.42). 1,373,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 966.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.98. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.11%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

