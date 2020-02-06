Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $970,754 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.