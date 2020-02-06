Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK) recently:

2/5/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

2/3/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $134.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/4/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/2/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.83. 342,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 612.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

