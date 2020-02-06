Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $44.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.11 million. Limoneira posted sales of $42.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $198.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,886. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 32.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

