Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.13–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.19.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.