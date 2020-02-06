Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,180.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $87,180.00 and $138.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,947.72 or 2.24310680 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025187 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,694,530 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

