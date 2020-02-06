LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

