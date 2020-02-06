LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. LiveRamp updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 1,562,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.