Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

