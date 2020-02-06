Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 43,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,453. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.03 and a 200-day moving average of $388.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

