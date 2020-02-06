Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $16.38 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

